Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers travel to assist passenger ship gone aground in Nunavut

Two Canadian Coast Guard ships were en route to help a passenger ship that ran aground close to Kugaaruk, Nunavut on Friday.

The icebreakers CCGS Amundsen and CCGS Pierre Radisson were dispatched to help the ship, the coast guard tweeted.

#CCGLive: CCGS Pierre Radisson and CCGS Amundsen are on the way to assist a passenger ship near Kugaaruk, NU. The vessel ran aground, but is in stable condition. No injuries have been reported and there is no immediate danger reported by the vessel. Updates to follow. — Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) August 24, 2018

The ship was in stable condition and there were no reports of injuries, the coast guard said.

No “immediate danger” was reported by the vessel in question.

Kugaaruk is located on the western side of the Simpson Peninsula and just off the Gulf of Boothia.