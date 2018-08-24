Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers travel to assist passenger ship gone aground in Nunavut
A A
Two Canadian Coast Guard ships were en route to help a passenger ship that ran aground close to Kugaaruk, Nunavut on Friday.
The icebreakers CCGS Amundsen and CCGS Pierre Radisson were dispatched to help the ship, the coast guard tweeted.
The ship was in stable condition and there were no reports of injuries, the coast guard said.
No “immediate danger” was reported by the vessel in question.
READ MORE: Operator of tour boat that ran aground near Second Narrows Bridge hit with fine
Kugaaruk is located on the western side of the Simpson Peninsula and just off the Gulf of Boothia.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.