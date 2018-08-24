Several Kingston municipal candidates drop lawn signs this election campaign

Just about everywhere you looked this spring, provincial election signs lined Kingston’s streets and roadways.

There may, however, be fewer lawn signs for this fall’s municipal election.

District of Williamsville incumbent Jim Neill says he won’t use lawn signs this election, in large part because of the last provincial race.

“There were so many signs on roadsides, five, 10 feet apart for blocks on end, and I just thought it was atrocious,” Neill said.

For the last four municipal elections, candidates in Pittsburgh district have all agreed not to use lawn signs, and that holds true for this election.

The district is wide open this time, with councillor Liz Schell deciding not to run.

She asked the candidates to continue with the lawn sign-free campaigning of past elections, something Pittsburgh candidate Chris Ball says has no problem signing up for.

“Using plastic lawn signs is a bit of an environmental disaster,” Ball said. “It’s also very expensive. It’s usually one of the biggest campaign expenses for candidates.”

Neill says lawn signs have cost him in the neighbourhood of $1,000 in past elections — a cost he’s happy to forego.

Just how many council and mayoral candidates will drop lawn signs of their campaign will become evident September 1.

That’s the first day candidates can place lawn signs on public property and yards.