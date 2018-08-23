5 Things To Do
August 23, 2018 4:21 pm
Updated: August 24, 2018 4:27 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, August 23, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Deep Cove Daze and Vancouver Bird Fest.

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Aug.23, 2018.

1 – Deep Cove Daze
August 26 Noon-7PM
Panorama Park, Deep Cove – North Vancouver
Northvancouver.com

2 – Ladner Village Market
August 26
48th Avenue, Ladner Village
Ladnervillagemarket.com

3 – Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center Annual Open House
August 25 & 26 Noon-4PM
32508 Verdon Way, Abbotsford
Elizabethwildlifecenter.org

4 – Vancouver International Bird Festival
Ongoing until August 27
Various Locations throughout Vancouver
Vanbirdfest.com

5 – South Cariboo Garlic Festival
August 25 & 26
Garlic Festival Grounds Hwy. 97 Lac La Hache
Garlicfestival.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News