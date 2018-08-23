5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, August 23, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Aug.23, 2018.
1 – Deep Cove Daze
August 26 Noon-7PM
Panorama Park, Deep Cove – North Vancouver
Northvancouver.com
2 – Ladner Village Market
August 26
48th Avenue, Ladner Village
Ladnervillagemarket.com
3 – Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center Annual Open House
August 25 & 26 Noon-4PM
32508 Verdon Way, Abbotsford
Elizabethwildlifecenter.org
4 – Vancouver International Bird Festival
Ongoing until August 27
Various Locations throughout Vancouver
Vanbirdfest.com
5 – South Cariboo Garlic Festival
August 25 & 26
Garlic Festival Grounds Hwy. 97 Lac La Hache
Garlicfestival.ca
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.