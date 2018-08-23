5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, August 23, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Aug.23, 2018.

1 – Deep Cove Daze

August 26 Noon-7PM

Panorama Park, Deep Cove – North Vancouver

Northvancouver.com

2 – Ladner Village Market

August 26

48th Avenue, Ladner Village

Ladnervillagemarket.com

3 – Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center Annual Open House

August 25 & 26 Noon-4PM

32508 Verdon Way, Abbotsford

Elizabethwildlifecenter.org

4 – Vancouver International Bird Festival

Ongoing until August 27

Various Locations throughout Vancouver

Vanbirdfest.com

5 – South Cariboo Garlic Festival

August 25 & 26

Garlic Festival Grounds Hwy. 97 Lac La Hache

Garlicfestival.ca