Man rescued from smoke-filled apartment by Prince Albert police
Two Prince Albert police officers rescued a man from a smoke-filled apartment in the northern Saskatchewan city Thursday night.
The officers were in the building in the 1100-block of Branion Drive at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT when they heard a smoke alarm go off.
No one answered the door when they knocked, so the officers went outside and saw smoke coming from the unit.
They made their way in through a window and found an unconscious man.
The 44-year-old was taken outside where police said he quickly recovered.
The smoke was caused by a pot on the stove.
