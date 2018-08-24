Canada
Man rescued from smoke-filled apartment by Prince Albert police

The quick action of two Prince Albert police officers when a smoke alarm sounded, helped in the rescue of a man from a smoke-filled apartment.

Two Prince Albert police officers rescued a man from a smoke-filled apartment in the northern Saskatchewan city Thursday night.

The officers were in the building in the 1100-block of Branion Drive at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT when they heard a smoke alarm go off.

No one answered the door when they knocked, so the officers went outside and saw smoke coming from the unit.

They made their way in through a window and found an unconscious man.

The 44-year-old was taken outside where police said he quickly recovered.

The smoke was caused by a pot on the stove.

