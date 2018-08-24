Measures being put in place to keep curious onlookers from Kitchener explosion site

The City of Kitchener is putting special measures in place to protect the privacy of residents of Sprucedale Avenue.

Fifty-eight-year-old Edra Haan was found dead in the backyard of a Kitchener home after an explosion that destroyed the residence on Sprucedale Avenue. Her husband was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, Waterloo police announced they had opened a homicide investigation to look into the matter.

Fire crews are working now on what they a "delayering" process to try and isolate the source of the blast, meticulously working from the outer perimeter inwards

Victoria Rabb, spokesperson with the city of Kitchener, said the city has received complaints about “a steady stream of onlookers who are in general disrespectful,” since the incident.

Rabb says the measures are designed to protect the privacy and dignity of the residents in this neighbourhood.

In order to combat the traffic, the city will be posting more Emergency – No Parking signs.

Bylaw officers will also be onsite this afternoon to check pedestrian traffic and make sure the residents coming in live here – non residents are being asked to stay away

In addition, a bylaw has been created which will be specifically given to Sprucedale Avenue residents as well as those who live on Blackwell Drive that are in the affected area.

City staff will also be in the area over the weekend checking pedestrian traffic to ensure that they are residents and they will also be asking non-residents to stay away.

There will also be signs placed on the sidewalk which will note that access is for residents only.

Raab said that the city also intends to hold a special meeting for residents designed to educate them on what to expect in the aftermath of an incident like the one which occurred on Wednesday.