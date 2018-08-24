Canada
August 24, 2018 2:09 pm

N.B. Election Candidate Profile: Jennifer McKenzie

By Staff The Canadian Press

Jennifer McKenzie, leader of the New Brunswick NDP, reacts to the budget delivered by New Brunswick Finance Minister Cathy Rogers in the Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
A sketch of Jennifer McKenzie, leader of the New Democratic Party of New Brunswick.

Age: 55.

Hometown: Fredericton.

Job before politics: A tech entrepreneur, McKenzie worked as an engineer in Ontario and served as chair of Ottawa’s public school board.

Leadership history: Finished third when she ran for the New Democrats in New Brunswick’s Fundy-Royal riding in the 2015 federal election; acclaimed as leader of New Brunswick NDP in August 2017, having run unopposed.

Key issue: McKenzie’s main task will be convincing voters the NDP is still a viable party in the province after more than a decade without a seat in legislature; she has promised to return New Democrats “back to our roots,” but has yet to define a clear party platform.

What to look for on the campaign trail: McKenzie has said New Democrats have been “flocking back” to the party since her predecessor, Dominic Cardy, resigned in January, 2017, after blaming party infighting.

Did you know: McKenzie, who has three adult children, lives in a house purchased in St. Martin, N.B., a decade ago.

Social media stats: About 1,650 Twitter followers; roughly 825 Facebook followers.

Celebrity lookalike: Ana Gasteyer.

Quote: “My time away I gained experience and knowledge and ability; I never lost my connection to New Brunswick.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

