N.B. Election Candidate Profile: Jennifer McKenzie

A sketch of Jennifer McKenzie, leader of the New Democratic Party of New Brunswick.

Age: 55.

Hometown: Fredericton.

Job before politics: A tech entrepreneur, McKenzie worked as an engineer in Ontario and served as chair of Ottawa’s public school board.

Leadership history: Finished third when she ran for the New Democrats in New Brunswick’s Fundy-Royal riding in the 2015 federal election; acclaimed as leader of New Brunswick NDP in August 2017, having run unopposed.

Key issue: McKenzie’s main task will be convincing voters the NDP is still a viable party in the province after more than a decade without a seat in legislature; she has promised to return New Democrats “back to our roots,” but has yet to define a clear party platform.

What to look for on the campaign trail: McKenzie has said New Democrats have been “flocking back” to the party since her predecessor, Dominic Cardy, resigned in January, 2017, after blaming party infighting.

Did you know: McKenzie, who has three adult children, lives in a house purchased in St. Martin, N.B., a decade ago.

Social media stats: About 1,650 Twitter followers; roughly 825 Facebook followers.

Celebrity lookalike: Ana Gasteyer.

Quote: “My time away I gained experience and knowledge and ability; I never lost my connection to New Brunswick.”