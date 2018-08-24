First time lucky: Trenton, Ont. teen hits it big with first-ever lottery ticket

An 18-year-old man from Trenton, Ont., has won the lottery with his very first ticket.
According to OLG, Joshua Allison won over $68,000 on Aug. 18, on a ticket he was convinced to buy because he had turned the legal age to purchase lottery tickets.
“On my 18th birthday, my dad told me to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket,” said Joshua Allison. “This was my first-ever lottery ticket purchase.”
Following the draw, Allison checked his ticket and discovered he won.
“My brother scanned it for me – it was so exciting. I was shocked, along with my parents,” said Allison.
The 18-year-old Loyalist College student says he plans on taking his family on a cruise and saving some money for school.
“This win gives me the freedom to travel and pay for school – it’s the best birthday gift,” Joshua concluded.
