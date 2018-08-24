Canada
August 24, 2018 1:26 pm

First time lucky: Trenton, Ont. teen hits it big with first-ever lottery ticket

By Staff Global News

Joshua Allison of Trenton, Ont. won over $68,000 from the Ontario lottery.

OLG
A A

An 18-year-old man from Trenton, Ont., has won the lottery with his very first ticket.

According to OLG, Joshua Allison won over $68,000 on Aug. 18, on a ticket he was convinced to buy because he had turned the legal age to purchase lottery tickets.

“On my 18th birthday, my dad told me to buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket,” said Joshua Allison. “This was my first-ever lottery ticket purchase.”

READ MORE: Hastings Highlands man claims $10M in lottery draw

Following the draw, Allison checked his ticket and discovered he won.

“My brother scanned it for me – it was so exciting. I was shocked, along with my parents,” said Allison.

The 18-year-old Loyalist College student says he plans on taking his family on a cruise and saving some money for school.

“This win gives me the freedom to travel and pay for school – it’s the best birthday gift,” Joshua concluded.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Joshua Allison
Kingston
Kingston lottery
Lottery
Lottery win
lottery winning
Olg
Ontario
Trenton
Trenton Lottery
win

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News