Few tickets remain for Banjo Bowl, say Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Bomber fans thinking about buying tickets for this year’s Banjo Bowl should grab their tickets now.

Only 2,000 tickets are left for this year’s event, happening on Sept. 8 at Investors Group Field.

“We’re seeing tickets moving quicker than they have in the past couple of years,” said Bomber president Wade Miller.

“This is the 15th anniversary of the Banjo Bowl, actually, so this is going to be quite the showdown.”

The Banjo Bowl happens the week after the traditional Labour Day Classic, pitting the Bombers against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in both games.

Tickets can be purchased at BlueBombers.com or through Ticketmaster.

