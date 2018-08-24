Final preparations underway as Hamilton prepares to host the CCMA awards

A 10-foot tall guitar has been installed in the city hall forecourt, next to the Hamilton sign.

It’s one of the first visual reminders that Hamilton will soon be hosting the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) awards show.

In anticipation of the CCMAs coming to Hamilton this September, a 10' Chet guitar has been installed next to the Hamilton sign! Take a photo with it and be sure to tag #MyHamilton and #CCMAawards! #HamOntMusic #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/BaRKiyvKqh — Brickworks (@BrickworksComm) August 23, 2018

Hamilton’s manager of tourism and events, Carrie Brooks-Joiner, notes that a full week of events is scheduled leading up to the annual awards show at First Ontario Centre on Sept. 9.

That will include free performances at locations throughout the city including restaurants, the visitor’s centre, the central library and Hamilton International Airport.

Organizers have also announced that a “fan village” will be open for three days leading up to the CCMA awards show in a parking lot across the street from First Ontario Centre, featuring acoustic performances and meet and greets.

Brooks-Joiner adds that hosting the event “means jobs for local people” as attendees spend their money in Hamilton.