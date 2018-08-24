Crime
August 24, 2018 4:50 pm
Updated: August 24, 2018 5:18 pm

‘I’d like to come in for a plea’: Man accused of shooting wife in Home Depot parking lot makes court appearance

By and Global News

Terrance Finn, of Westwood, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife Sandra Finn in the parking lot of Home Depot in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife in a parking lot in Peterborough on Wednesday said he’s ready to enter a plea.

Terrance Finn, 73, is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his 70-year-old wife Sandra in a vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot on Lansdowne Street West.

READ MORE: Peterborough-area woman dies in Home Depot parking lot shooting, husband charged with murder

On Friday during a court appearance via video from the Central East Correctional Centre, Finn made an abrupt announcement to the court.

“No counsel. No lawyer. I’d like to come in for a plea,” said Finn.

Witness accounts on Wednesday say around 8 a.m., Finn shot his wife who was in the passenger seat of a car. She was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto but later died of her injuries.

Witnesses told CHEX News after “three or four pops,” Finn placed a firearm on the hood of the vehicle and waited for police to arrive.

Court documents list Finn from the small community of Westwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about 23 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Decked in an orange jumpsuit on Friday, Finn requested to speak with duty counsel since he doesn’t have a lawyer. He stated several times during Friday’s court appearance that he wasn’t prepared to get one.

WATCH: Witness Carey Walker of Corus Radio recalls the shooting

Court heard the Crown has provided a long list of individuals Finn has been ordered not to communicate with.

Sandra Finn

An online obituary lists Sandra Finn as a mother of two sons — Mike and Kevin — and grandmother of five. She was a retired secretary and insurance adjuster from Fleetwood and a longtime Lioness with the Omemee Lions Club in the village just west of Peterborough.

On Facebook, Mike Finn called his mother’s death a “devastating time.”

“Our Mom touched so many hearts in so many ways. She will be missed immensely,” he wrote on Friday morning.

A Justice of the Peace adjourned Finn’s case to Aug. 28 so he can appear before a judge.

