‘I’d like to come in for a plea’: Man accused of shooting wife in Home Depot parking lot makes court appearance

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife in a parking lot in Peterborough on Wednesday said he’s ready to enter a plea.

Terrance Finn, 73, is charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his 70-year-old wife Sandra in a vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot on Lansdowne Street West.

On Friday during a court appearance via video from the Central East Correctional Centre, Finn made an abrupt announcement to the court.

“No counsel. No lawyer. I’d like to come in for a plea,” said Finn.

Witness accounts on Wednesday say around 8 a.m., Finn shot his wife who was in the passenger seat of a car. She was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto but later died of her injuries.

Witnesses told CHEX News after “three or four pops,” Finn placed a firearm on the hood of the vehicle and waited for police to arrive.

Duty counsel and Finn back before the court. Duty counsel says there is a "long list" of people the Crown is asking Finn not communicate with.

Court documents list Finn from the small community of Westwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about 23 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Decked in an orange jumpsuit on Friday, Finn requested to speak with duty counsel since he doesn’t have a lawyer. He stated several times during Friday’s court appearance that he wasn’t prepared to get one.

Court heard the Crown has provided a long list of individuals Finn has been ordered not to communicate with.

An online obituary lists Sandra Finn as a mother of two sons — Mike and Kevin — and grandmother of five. She was a retired secretary and insurance adjuster from Fleetwood and a longtime Lioness with the Omemee Lions Club in the village just west of Peterborough.

On Facebook, Mike Finn called his mother’s death a “devastating time.”

“Our Mom touched so many hearts in so many ways. She will be missed immensely,” he wrote on Friday morning.

A Justice of the Peace adjourned Finn’s case to Aug. 28 so he can appear before a judge.