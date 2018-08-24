Manitoba singer Faouzia featured on David Guetta’s new album

Manitoba singer Faouizia landed a spot on David Guetta’s newest album.

Faouizia announced on her Twitter account that she will be a part of the famous DJ’s new album.

I'm so so SO excited to be a part of this album!! Thank you @davidguetta for this opportunity ☺️ I'm so excited for you guys to hear the song September 14 !! ❤️✨ @billboard @Variety pic.twitter.com/Qi1nVdba8j — faouzia (@faouziaofficial) August 23, 2018

“I’m so so SO excited to be a part of this album!! Thank you @davidguetta for this opportunity,” she announced on an Instagram post.

The 18 year-old singer from Carman, Man. says the song is titled “Battled.”

The album also features artists like Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

The song is set to be released on Sept. 14.

In February 2017 Faouzia told Global News Morning her time performing in front of Manitoba crowds, like at Festival du Voyageur, has set her up for success.

“It was just getting up on that stage and playing in front of a crowd,” she said.

WATCH: Faouzia shares her journey to success on Global News Morning

At the time she was in Grade 11, juggling school work and writing her own songs and performing.

“I used to be unorganized in the past and just do things whenever. I would be a very, very big procrastinator. I still kind of am but I don’t have as much time to procrastinate anymore so I have to plan out when I’m going to be doing rehearsals, when I’m going to be doing my school work and when I’m going to be writing songs.”

“It’s really cool to look back on how much I’ve grown.”