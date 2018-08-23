2018 Taber Cornfest kicks off

Taber Cornfest has a lot more to offer than just delicious Taber corn, but don’t worry, there is plenty of that as well.

Thursday marks the kickoff for the three-day festival, which runs from Aug. 23-25.

Here is a full list of events.

Taber’s Confederation Park is the central hub for all Cornfest festivities, but there are things going on all around the town, from pancake breakfasts, a Bull-a-Rama and fireworks.

READ MORE: Taber corn hitting southern Alberta streets slightly early this year

Organizers have put together a full family event for all ages.

The concert stage is set to be full of both local and visiting talent straight through until Saturday night when the Chevelles will wrap things up.

Cornfest has an app that provides visitors with a list of all the vendors, a map of the area, a full schedule of events and more. You can download the app for free before you head on out to enjoy this year’s Taber Cornfest.

Related Taber celebrates successful 32nd annual Cornfest