Par for the course: Golf etiquette tips for Women’s Open spectators

There’s plenty to cheer for as the tournament rounds begin at the CP Women’s Open, but tournament organizers are hoping to ward off any behaviour that’s not par for the course.

“You have to remember this is their office, this is their business,” assistant tournament director Paige Ottaviano said. “They’re working these next four days.”

New fans can turn to dozens of course marshals and follow the lead of seasoned onlookers when it comes to on-course etiquette.

Loud cheers and thunderous applause are encouraged- after the golfers make their shot. It’s also common courtesy not to leave a green until all golfers have putted out.

There’s no dress code for the tournament, but fans are encouraged to get decked out in red and white to support Canadian athletes for Round 2 on Friday.

“Dress comfortable,” Ottaviano noted. “You’re going to be walking a ton of different holes. You’re at a golf course, there’s going to be crowds. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a coat for the morning.”

“If you come in heels you’re going to realize you made a mistake pretty quickly,” tournament director Ryan Paul added. “But you don’t have to wear golf stuff.”

It takes roughly 10 thousand steps to get through the course, but there are plenty of options for those who don’t feel up to it.

“You can sit at a green and watch all the players come by, or if you have a favourite player, you can walk with her for the 18 holes,” Paul said. “It’s really up to you how much you want to walk.”

Across the course, you’ll see plenty of signs encouraging social media use as long as you keep it on silent. You can use your phone to take pictures and videos with no flash, but phone calls are only allowed in designated areas.

Overall, organizers say golf fans tend to be on their best behaviour.

“It still boggles me sometimes that a little piece of rope can keep thousands of people off a fairway, a green, or a tee,” Ottaviano said. “Golf fans know to be quiet at certain times, and as soon as that ball’s hit they can cheer.”

More than 40,000 fans are expected to take in the event over the course of the week.

The following items have been banned from entering the grounds:

Video cameras

Bags, backpacks and packages (12” x 6” x 12” or smaller allowed)

Radios, televisions, computers, laptops

Noise making devices

Posters, signs or banners

Oversized chairs, seat cushions or bicycles

Pets (other than service animals)

Stepladders or stepstools

Coolers, food and beverages

No plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers of any kind except for medical or infant needs