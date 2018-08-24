Scott Thompson: Bye bye, Bernier!

The man who finished second to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer quit the party yesterday to start one of his own.

Maxime Bernier has been visibly criticizing the party lately on everything from immigration to supply management in the dairy industry.

It came to a head this week just before the party convention, currently underway in Halifax, leaving many wondering how Scheer was going to rein Bernier in.

Although some may recognize Maxime Bernier, many don’t know who Andrew Scheer is, so why would they care about either?

As far as starting your own party, most political pundits would say, “good luck with that.”

To most voters, this is way too inside-politics or sour grapes from the man who wanted to be king.

Some of Bernier’s points are valid to many Conservatives, but it’s the way he was presenting them that was destructive and divisive to the party, especially in a world of extremes.

His solution to form his own party, instead of using the platform he had, makes you wonder if this was more about ego than policy and what kind of leader he really would have been.

While it may have been the distraction from the Conservative convention, Bernier sucking all air out of the room is now but a blip in the news cycle.

You can bet Andrew Scheer and the Conservative Party are very happy about that.

The rest of us can go back to sleep until the end of summer.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML