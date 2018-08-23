Alcohol believed to be a factor in North Okanagan highway accident: RCMP

North Okanagan police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a three-vehicle collision that took place on Tuesday evening near Enderby.

According to police, the accident took place at Highway 97A and Highway 97B at approximately 6 p.m., when a south-bound vehicle drifted into north-bound traffic, causing a multi-vehicle collision.

“The drifting vehicle that struck the north-bound vehicles caused a significant collision, causing the two north-bound vehicles to go off road, with one rolling over in an effort to avoid a head on collision,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The drivers and passengers of both north-bound vehicles sustained only minor injuries and were transported to the nearest medical facility.”

Police said the driver of the south-bound vehicle, a 45-year-old Enderby resident, displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption. The driver was issued a 90 day driving prohibition and was also transported to hospital for minor injuries.