Alcohol believed to be a factor in North Okanagan highway accident: RCMP
North Okanagan police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a three-vehicle collision that took place on Tuesday evening near Enderby.
According to police, the accident took place at Highway 97A and Highway 97B at approximately 6 p.m., when a south-bound vehicle drifted into north-bound traffic, causing a multi-vehicle collision.
READ MORE: Suspected impaired driver injured during arrest by RCMP in N.S., SiRT investigating
“The drifting vehicle that struck the north-bound vehicles caused a significant collision, causing the two north-bound vehicles to go off road, with one rolling over in an effort to avoid a head on collision,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.
“The drivers and passengers of both north-bound vehicles sustained only minor injuries and were transported to the nearest medical facility.”
Police said the driver of the south-bound vehicle, a 45-year-old Enderby resident, displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption. The driver was issued a 90 day driving prohibition and was also transported to hospital for minor injuries.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.