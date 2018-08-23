Police use of naloxone in London sparks SIU probe

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident Wednesday night in which a London police officer used naloxone.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to a medical assistance call at a home near Huron Street and Adelaide Street.

The SIU says an officer performed CPR on a 21-year-old man and gave him naloxone before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

Naloxone is a potentially life-saving drug, used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the SIU said the man remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident.

The SIU wants anyone with information to contact their lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who captured video of the incident is urged to upload it through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police in which there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.