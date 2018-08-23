Barrie man arrested, charged in connection with numerous acts of vandalism: police

A 26-year-old man from Barrie has been charged in connection with numerous property crimes, police said.

According to Barrie police, early morning on Wednesday, investigators arrested a man in connection with a string of vandalism acts at a local business located on Tiffin Street in the city.

Officers say the Barrie man has been charged with 20 counts of mischief and three counts of breach of probation.

According to police, he was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Barrie police at 705-725-7025. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com