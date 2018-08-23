Crime
August 23, 2018 12:53 pm
Updated: August 23, 2018 2:30 pm

Edmonton police standoff underway after shooting seriously injures 1 man; woman arrested

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

WATCH ABOVE: There was a heavy police presence in northeast Edmonton Thursday after a reported shooting that resulted in a 40-year-old man being taken to hospital. Fletcher Kent reports.

A A

One man is in serious but stable condition and a woman has been taken into police custody after a shooting in north Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home in the area of 76 Street and 127 Avenue, just north of the CN Rail yard, at around 8 a.m. There, police found a 40-year-old man who was treated and taken to hospital.

According to police, officers surrounded the residence and a woman came outside after a standoff that lasted over an hour. She was taken into custody.

Police believe there are more people inside and said there may also be firearms in the home.

As of 10:30 a.m., police were still on scene and the Tactical Unit and a negotiator had been brought in to help resolve the standoff.

People were asked to stay away from the area. Global News has a crew heading to the area and this story will be updated as we learn further details.

EPSstandoff4

A police standoff was underway near 76 Street and 127 Avenue, just north of the CN Rail yard, in north Edmonton Thursday morning. August 23, 2018. 

Global News
EPSstandoff2

A police standoff was underway near 76 Street and 127 Avenue, just north of the CN Rail yard, in north Edmonton Thursday morning. August 23, 2018. 

Global News
EPSstandoff5

A police standoff was underway near 76 Street and 127 Avenue, just north of the CN Rail yard, in north Edmonton Thursday morning. August 23, 2018. 

Global News
EPSstandoff1

A police standoff was underway near 76 Street and 127 Avenue, just north of the CN Rail yard, in north Edmonton Thursday morning. August 23, 2018. 

Global News
EPSstandoff3

A police standoff was underway near 76 Street and 127 Avenue, just north of the CN Rail yard, in north Edmonton Thursday morning. August 23, 2018. 

Global News
EPScar

An Edmonton Police Service vehicle.

Global News

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton man shot
Edmonton police
Edmonton police 127 Avenue
Edmonton police 76 street
Edmonton police north side
edmonton police service
Edmonton police tactical unit
EPS
man shot
Tactical Unit
woman arrested

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News