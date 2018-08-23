Edmonton police standoff underway after shooting seriously injures 1 man; woman arrested

One man is in serious but stable condition and a woman has been taken into police custody after a shooting in north Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home in the area of 76 Street and 127 Avenue, just north of the CN Rail yard, at around 8 a.m. There, police found a 40-year-old man who was treated and taken to hospital.

According to police, officers surrounded the residence and a woman came outside after a standoff that lasted over an hour. She was taken into custody.

Police believe there are more people inside and said there may also be firearms in the home.

Police have blocked off a few square blocks in north east #Yeg after a gun call this morning. One person has been taken to hospital. Police say others remain in the house. pic.twitter.com/R93IMI9InM — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) August 23, 2018

As of 10:30 a.m., police were still on scene and the Tactical Unit and a negotiator had been brought in to help resolve the standoff.

People were asked to stay away from the area. Global News has a crew heading to the area and this story will be updated as we learn further details.

