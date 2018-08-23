Man threatens officers with shovel after screwdriver stabbing; believed high on meth, say police

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man believed to have been high on meth stabbed someone with a screwdriver and threatened officers with a snow shovel Wednesday, Winnipeg police say.

Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue. They learned the suspect had assaulted the victim with a screwdriver.

Officers spotted the suspect walking nearby, and followed him to the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Stella Avenue.

The man picked up a snow shovel and advanced on officers, who told him to drop the weapon. He refused, and continued walking towards the cruiser car as an officer pulled out his taser.

Upon seeing the taser, the suspect began to walk away — but not before throwing the shovel at the officer, who narrowly missed being hit.

An officer tried to use the taser, but it was unsuccessful. The suspect whipped out his screwdriver, threatening the officer, and a second attempted taser use was also unsuccessful.

The suspect then ran away, but was tracked down by officers who were able to use their tasers successfully when the man aggressively brandished his screwdriver.

Brett Mikal Keeper faces numerous charges include assault with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with various court orders.

Police said they believe Keeper had used meth prior to the incident, and noted there were three outstanding warrants for his arrest.