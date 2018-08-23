New Brunswick election: Dieppe

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process left the riding of Dieppe Centre-Lewisville largely untouched although it lost some parts of Moncton and gained parts of Dieppe. As a result of the changes, the district was renamed Dieppe.

Candidates

Liberal: Roger Melanson (incumbent)

Serves as Minister of the Treasury Board and Minister of Post-Secondary Education

Progressive Conservative: Pierre Brine

NDP: Joyce Richardson

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Roger Melanson, the incumbent for Dieppe Centre-Lewisville, ran again in the newly renamed riding of Dieppe.

Melanson easily retained the seat, earning 66 per cent of the vote and defeating PC candidate Norman Leger who earned 18.4 per cent of the vote.

2010

Liberal candidate Roger Melanson defeated PC candidate Dave Maltais and flipped the seat for the Liberals.

Melanson earned 46.3 per cent of the vote compared to Maltais, who earned 34.9 per cent.