New Brunswick election: Dieppe

The 2013 redistricting process left the riding of Dieppe Centre-Lewisville largely untouched although it lost some parts of Moncton and gained parts of Dieppe. As a result of the changes, the district was renamed Dieppe.
Liberal: Roger Melanson (incumbent)
Progressive Conservative: Pierre Brine
NDP: Joyce Richardson
Green: Candidate pending
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
2014
Roger Melanson, the incumbent for Dieppe Centre-Lewisville, ran again in the newly renamed riding of Dieppe.
Melanson easily retained the seat, earning 66 per cent of the vote and defeating PC candidate Norman Leger who earned 18.4 per cent of the vote.
2010
Liberal candidate Roger Melanson defeated PC candidate Dave Maltais and flipped the seat for the Liberals.
Melanson earned 46.3 per cent of the vote compared to Maltais, who earned 34.9 per cent.
