New ‘The Kids in the Hall’ comedy show in talks

A popular Canadian sketch comedy troupe could be making a comeback.

The Kids in the Hall co-founder and actor Kevin McDonald said there are talks about the crew doing six new episodes.

“Like a new sketch comedy show on … a streaming device, something like Netflix, and so we’re just trying to figure out a time,” McDonald said.

The TV series featured five actors who played a variety of different characters in the 1980’s and 90’s. The idea for the show started after McDonald met actor Dave Foley at an improv class. The duo worked as a comedy team while taking on shifts as movie ushers.

“We were teenagers so we had no money, I was an usher so I got him an usher job,” McDonald said. In 1984, they merged with another comedy team and formed The Kids in the Hall.

McDonald was recently reunited with fellow actors on the show at the Just for Laughs Festival. He said he’s excited about the upcoming opportunity ahead, but many of the actors live in different cities so filming a new show may be difficult.

The Montreal-born comedian has lived in Winnipeg since 2010 after marrying a woman from Manitoba. He said he is enjoying the prairie city following a long stint in L.A.

“The Kids in the Hall always enjoyed coming here on tour.”

McDonald now travels across Canada to do comedy shows and workshops. He’s set to teach an acting class on Nov. 24 at Cinematheque in Winnipeg.

People can watch his stand-up comedy shows at Rumor’s Comedy Club Aug. 23 – 25.