Durham police officer charged with sexual assault
A veteran police officer in Durham region has been charged with sexual assault.
Durham regional police said on Thursday that an investigation was launched after a woman came forward earlier this month.
Police did not specify any details surrounding the allegation but said the complaint was regarding the conduct of an officer while off-duty.
Jack Stelwagen, a 40-year-old officer who has been with the force since 2007, was charged with one count of sexual assault.
He has been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Police Services Act.
Durham police are asking anyone with information to come forward or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
