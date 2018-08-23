Filipino-focused supermarket to occupy part of former Sears space in Garden City

A new Filipino grocer is coming to Winnipeg and it will be built in Garden City Shopping Centre’s old Sears space.

Seafood City supermarket will take up 43,000 square feet of the 92,000 square-foot vacancy left behind when Sears closed up shop.

The store calls itself the leading “one-stop market, shopping, dining and retail hub catering to the Asian/Filipino lifestyle” and has locations from Southern California to Mississauga.

READ MORE: Polo Park mum on possible Sears replacement

“The former Sears location will be reformatted to accommodate a second large format tenant in addition to Seafood City, and the remaining space will become home to smaller stores,” said a spokesperson for Garden City Shopping Centre.

“A new entrance fronting onto McPhillips Street will also be created as part of the renovation.”

The mall has undergone extensive renovations over the past several years.

READ MORE: Jollibee arrives in Winnipeg, dozens brave the cold for grand opening

About 57,000 people of Filipino descent live in Winnipeg, making it the largest Filipino population by percentage in Canada. The addition of the supermarket comes on the heels on the opening of two Jollibee locations in the city, a Philippines-based fast-food chain.

The store will open next summer.

WATCH: Jollibee opens first Canadian store in Winnipeg