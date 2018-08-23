New Brunswick election: Campbellton-Dalhousie

Politics
Riding background

This northern New Brunswick riding includes the communities of Campbellton, Charlo, Dalhousie, Eel River Crossing and includes the First Nations reserves of Eel River and Indian Ranch.

This seat is currently vacant.

Liberal Don Arsenault resigned on Nov. 30 after controversy arose over his second job as a government relations manager for Canada’s Building Trades Unions.

Arsenault is not re-offering in the 2018 election.

Candidates

Liberal: Guy Arseneault

  • A former MP who served in the House of Commons for nine years.

Progressive Conservative: Diane Cyr

NDP: Therese Tremblay

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Robert Boudreau

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

This was a new, merged riding as a result of the 2013 redistricting. 

Liberal Don Arsenault, the incumbent for Dalhousie-Restigouche East, won the riding with 62.2 per cent of the vote.

PC candidate Joe Elias getting 24.3 per cent, NDP candidate Jamie O’Rourke earned 9.8 per cent and Green candidate Heather Wood got 3.6 per cent.

2010

In 2010 Campbellton-Restigouche Centre elected PC MLA Greg Davis, Dalhousie-Restigouche East elected Liberal MLA Don Arsenault.

