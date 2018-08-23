New Brunswick election: Restigouche-Chaleur

Riding background

Restigouche-Chaleur was a new riding created during the 2013 redistricting process. The new riding includes sections of two former provincial ridings.

Restigouche-Chaleur includes the communities of Belledune, Nigadoo, Petit-Rocher, and Pointe-Verte.

Candidates

Liberal: Daniel Guitard (incumbent)

Progressive Conservative: Charles Stewart

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

In 2014, Liberal Daniel Guitard won with 53.9 per cent of the popular vote. NDP Ray Godin was second with 29.1 per cent, PC candidate Gilberte Boudreau took 14.8 per cent of the vote and Green candidate Mario Comeau took 2.1 per cent.

2010

In 2010, Dalhousie-Restigouche East elected a Liberal MLA and Nigadoo-Chaleur elected a Liberal MLA.

Liberal Roland Haché was first elected in 1999 as the MLA for Nigadoo-Chaleur and he was re-elected in 2003, 2006 and 2010.

Roland Haché was a cabinet minister in the Liberal government, serving in portfolios such as environment and education, before announcing he would not run in the 2014 election.