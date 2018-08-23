New Brunswick election 2018

More
Politics
August 23, 2018 11:19 am

New Brunswick election: Restigouche-Chaleur

By Sr. Broadcast Journalist/Anchor  Global News
Global News
A A

Riding background

Restigouche-Chaleur was a new riding created during the 2013 redistricting process. The new riding includes sections of two former provincial ridings. 

Restigouche-Chaleur includes the communities of Belledune, Nigadoo, Petit-Rocher, and Pointe-Verte.

Candidates

Liberal: Daniel Guitard (incumbent)

Story continues below

Progressive Conservative: Charles Stewart

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

In 2014, Liberal Daniel Guitard won with 53.9 per cent of the popular vote. NDP Ray Godin was second with 29.1 per cent, PC candidate Gilberte Boudreau took 14.8 per cent of the vote and Green candidate Mario Comeau took 2.1 per cent.

2010

In 2010, Dalhousie-Restigouche East elected a Liberal MLA and Nigadoo-Chaleur elected a Liberal MLA.

Liberal Roland Haché was first elected in 1999 as the MLA for Nigadoo-Chaleur and he was re-elected in 2003, 2006 and 2010.

Roland Haché was a cabinet minister in the Liberal government, serving in portfolios such as environment and education, before announcing he would not run in the 2014 election.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News