Man, 45, killed in single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge

Police east of Toronto say a 45-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

Durham regional police say the collision happened in Uxbridge, Ont., in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police say a four-door red Nissan failed to negotiate a turn and mounted a curb and then struck a light pole.

They say the collision happened in front of Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, where medical personnel came out to assist.

Police say the man later died in the hospital.

They say investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the collision.