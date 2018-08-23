Crime
August 23, 2018 9:13 am
Updated: August 23, 2018 10:11 am

Man, 45, killed in single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police east of Toronto say a 45-year-old man is dead after a single- vehicle crash.

Global News
A A

Police east of Toronto say a 45-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

Durham regional police say the collision happened in Uxbridge, Ont., in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police say a four-door red Nissan failed to negotiate a turn and mounted a curb and then struck a light pole.

READ MORE: Man injured in head-on crash in Uxbridge, Ont., dies in hospital, police say

They say the collision happened in front of Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, where medical personnel came out to assist.

Police say the man later died in the hospital.

They say investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the collision.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alcohol
Durham Regional Police
Fatal Crash
fatal crash uxbridge
Lakeridge Health Hospital
Nissan
SPEED
Uxbridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News