New Brunswick election: Kent North
Riding background
The district remained largely unchanged in the 2013 redistricting process. However, it did add parts of the former Rogersville-Kouchibouguac and Kent ridings.
The district was renamed Kent North.
Liberal incumbent Bertrand LeBlanc is not re-offering in the 2018 election.
Candidates
Liberal: Emery Comeau
Progressive Conservative: Candidate pending
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Kevin Arseneau
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
Bertrand LeBlanc, the Liberal incumbent for Rogersville-Kouchibouguac, chose to run in Kent North.
LeBlanc easily won the seat, earning 50 per cent of the vote. He defeated Green candidate Rébeka Frazer-Chiasson, who earned 18.2 per cent of the vote.
2010
Bertrand LeBlanc won the 2010 election in Rogersville-Kouchibouguac and flipped the seat for the Liberals.
LeBlanc defeated PC candidate Jimmy Bourque in a race which saw Bourque earn 42.4 per cent of the vote, compared to LeBlanc’s 46 per cent.
Then-Liberal Party leader Shawn Graham retained his seat in Kent in the 2010 election.
