August 23, 2018 10:54 am

New Brunswick election: Kent North

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Riding background

The district remained largely unchanged in the 2013 redistricting process. However, it did add parts of the former Rogersville-Kouchibouguac and Kent ridings.

The district was renamed Kent North.

Liberal incumbent Bertrand LeBlanc is not re-offering in the 2018 election. 

Candidates

Liberal: Emery Comeau

Progressive Conservative: Candidate pending

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Kevin Arseneau

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Bertrand LeBlanc, the Liberal incumbent for Rogersville-Kouchibouguac, chose to run in Kent North.

LeBlanc easily won the seat, earning 50 per cent of the vote. He defeated Green candidate Rébeka Frazer-Chiasson, who earned 18.2 per cent of the vote.

2010

Bertrand LeBlanc won the 2010 election in Rogersville-Kouchibouguac and flipped the seat for the Liberals.

LeBlanc defeated PC candidate Jimmy Bourque in a race which saw Bourque earn 42.4 per cent of the vote, compared to LeBlanc’s 46 per cent.

Then-Liberal Party leader Shawn Graham retained his seat in Kent in the 2010 election.

