Kelowna Dragonboat Festival cancelled; poor air quality cited as reason why

For the second week in a row, a large sporting event in Kelowna has been cancelled because of poor air quality.

On Wednesday, organizers for the Kelowna Dragonboat Festival announced that this weekend’s gathering will be cancelled due to health concerns. This past weekend, the Apple Triathlon was cancelled because of smoky skies and poor air quality.

“Unfortunately, we find it necessary to cancel this year’s Kelowna Dragonboat Festival. Air quality is expected to be at a high risk level. We are making this decision today to give sufficient notice to our out of town teams, vendors and race management.”

“However, our paddler’s party is still ‘a go’ from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. We invite you to gather with us and participate in the paddler camaraderie we all enjoy, support Ribfest and win some prizes.”