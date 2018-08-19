Super smoke forces cancellation of Penticton’s Super League Triathlon

Crews dismantled the red carpet finish line area at the Penticton Super League Triathlon this morning.

Race organizers had hoped fans would fill the stands for a new and innovative triathlon format race event.

But after cancelling yesterday’s stages due to smoke and an air quality health index of 10 plus, the inaugural Penticton Super League Triathlon was not to be.

“Conditions were just too bad. We had to make the decision to cancels today’s events. It wasn’t good for anyone’s health,” said Darren Hailes, Penticton SLT Communications Director.

The SLT got off to a great, albeit somewhat smoky, start Friday night with a stage race at Area 27 near Oliver.

Unfortunately Saturday, they were only able to get off a shortened amateur age group race, before having to cancel the day’s pro events due to smoke.

Organizers did their best to honour Penticton’s rich tradition of triathlon despite the cancellation by holding a small medal celebration for the age group participants.

“We have been running triathlons in Penticton for more than 30 years and, if there is one thing we have learned, it’s how to have good time. So despite the weather getting us down we come together as a triathlon family and we celebrate peoples achievements where we can,” said Hailes.