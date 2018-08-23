New Brunswick election: Moncton East

Riding background

The 2013 redistrcting process created a new riding that shared the name of Moncton East, but dramatically reshaped the boundaries of the district.

The new riding contains parts of the former ridings of Moncton East, Moncton Crescent, Dieppe Centre-Lewisville, Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe and Kent South.

The district of Moncton East includes the northeasternmost parts of the city of Moncton, as well as neighbouring suburban communities northeast of Moncton, stretching into the edge of Kent County.

Candidates

Liberal: Monique LeBlanc (incumbent)

Progressive Conservative: Mary Kingston

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate Pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Liberal candidate Monique LeBlanc defeated PC candidate Jane Mitton-MacLean in the 2014 election

2010

Moncton Crescent, Kent South and Peticodiac elected PC representatives in the 2010 election while Moncton East, Dieppe Centre-Lewisville and Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe elected Liberal candidates.

Liberal incumbent Chris Collins retained the seat of Moncton East in the 2010 election, defeating PC candidate Karen Nelson.