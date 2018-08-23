New Brunswick election: Moncton East
Riding background
The 2013 redistrcting process created a new riding that shared the name of Moncton East, but dramatically reshaped the boundaries of the district.
The new riding contains parts of the former ridings of Moncton East, Moncton Crescent, Dieppe Centre-Lewisville, Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe and Kent South.
The district of Moncton East includes the northeasternmost parts of the city of Moncton, as well as neighbouring suburban communities northeast of Moncton, stretching into the edge of Kent County.
Candidates
Liberal: Monique LeBlanc (incumbent)
Progressive Conservative: Mary Kingston
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Candidate pending
People’s Alliance: Candidate Pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
Liberal candidate Monique LeBlanc defeated PC candidate Jane Mitton-MacLean in the 2014 election
2010
Moncton Crescent, Kent South and Peticodiac elected PC representatives in the 2010 election while Moncton East, Dieppe Centre-Lewisville and Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe elected Liberal candidates.
Liberal incumbent Chris Collins retained the seat of Moncton East in the 2010 election, defeating PC candidate Karen Nelson.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.