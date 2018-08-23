New Brunswick election: Moncton Southwest

New Brunswick election

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw the creation of the new riding Moncton Southwest. It incorporated portions of several former ridings including Moncton Crescent, Moncton North and Petitcodiac.

Candidates

Liberal: Susy Campos

Progressive Conservative: Sherry Wilson (incumbent)

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Sarah Jane Colwell

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Sherry Wilson, the PC incumbent for Petitcodiac, re-offered in 2014 and ran in the newly created district.

Wilson won a close race between herself and Liberal candidate Tyson Milner.

Wilson earned 38.8 per cent of the vote while Milner earned 35 per cent.

2010

Moncton Crescent, Moncton North and Petitcodiac all voted PC in 2010.

Sherry Wilson was elected in the Petitcodiac riding, defeating former PC cabinet minister Wally Stiles who had crossed the floor to the Liberals and joined their cabinet.

Tory incumbent John Betts retained his seat in the Moncton Crescent riding

PC candidate Marie-Claude Blais defeated  Liberal incumbent Mike Murphy.

