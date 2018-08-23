New Brunswick election: Riverview

Riding background

Since 1999, the urban riding of Riverview has reliably elected a PC candidate.

The boundaries of the Riverview district are the Gunningsville Bridge on the east, the Rivergarden Estates Mobile Home Park on the west and the Petitcodiac River on the north.

Quick take:

Having held the seat since 2003, PC incumbent Bruce Fitch should be favoured to retain his seat, despite facing a full field of other candidates.

Candidates

Liberal: Brent Mazerolle

Progressive Conservative: Bruce Fitch (incumbent)

NDP: Madison Duffy

Green: Stephanie Coburn

People’s Alliance: Heather Collins

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

PC incumbent Bruce Fitch retained his seat in the 2014 election, winning with 52.7 per cent of the vote.

2010

PC incumbent Bruce Fitch retained his seat in the 2010 election, winning with 62.9 per cent of the vote.