New Brunswick election: Riverview

Riding background
Since 1999, the urban riding of Riverview has reliably elected a PC candidate.
The boundaries of the Riverview district are the Gunningsville Bridge on the east, the Rivergarden Estates Mobile Home Park on the west and the Petitcodiac River on the north.
Quick take:
Having held the seat since 2003, PC incumbent Bruce Fitch should be favoured to retain his seat, despite facing a full field of other candidates.
Candidates
Liberal: Brent Mazerolle
Progressive Conservative: Bruce Fitch (incumbent)
NDP: Madison Duffy
Green: Stephanie Coburn
People’s Alliance: Heather Collins
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
PC incumbent Bruce Fitch retained his seat in the 2014 election, winning with 52.7 per cent of the vote.
2010
PC incumbent Bruce Fitch retained his seat in the 2010 election, winning with 62.9 per cent of the vote.
