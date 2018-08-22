Artists come together to beautify Calgary’s Beltline

They’re hard to miss but that’s kind of the point.

Nearly a dozen murals are currently being created throughout downtown Calgary neighbourhoods by a group of local, national and international artists.

The murals are part of an ongoing initiative called the Beltline Urban Murals Project (BUMP).

What started a year ago by the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association with just one mural has grown considerably in a short amount of time. The idea of having these works of art build a better sense of community spirit while promoting tourism and businesses in the area has inspired many.

Sixty-five artists from across Calgary, Canada and the world submitted proposals for the project — but just 11 were chosen.

“The thing that I love about street art specifically is that it’s available to everybody,” said Ontario artist Natalie Nehlawi.

“No one has to pay to enter into a gallery. You don’t have to be rich or poor. It’s just inclusive to all.”

Nehlawi’s first independent mural portrays the plight of bees and compares humankind’s survival to that of the winged insects.

All of the murals are expected to be completed by the first week of September but most will be done in time for the BUMP Festival taking place Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.