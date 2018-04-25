Mural at Schroh Arena commemorates Humboldt Broncos

A mural took shape at the Schroh Arena on Wednesday, with the same green and gold colours that have captured the nation.

It’s nearing three weeks since the Humboldt Broncos bus crash claimed the lives of 16 people.

“It’s effected a lot of people, from young to old,” Schroh Arena owner Darren Schroh said.

Schroh and his father opened the rink on the outskirts of Saskatoon more than 20 years ago.

Schroh said he didn’t hesitate when Student Works Painting approached him to house a Humboldt Broncos mural.

“I thought it was a great idea. I wanted it something simple, not standing out, but at the same time very visible. A lot of these kids came through here over the years, and it’s just really nice to give a memory for them,” Schroh said.

Eight painters with Student Works Painting volunteered their time despite the nice weather and painting season picking up. The paint and supplies were also donated by Dulux Paints.

“We really wanted to do our part to make a difference and help out,” Student Works Painting franchise owner Muriah Morgan said.

Morgan said it’s important for the group to step up and show support for the Broncos with what means they had.

“We’ve all done a little bit of growing up in a hockey rink, and especially in small town Saskatchewan and bringing that community together and showing how strong of a community the hockey community really is,” Morgan said.

“Hockey is a very positive sport and I think having that on the wall is going to help everybody,” Schroh said.