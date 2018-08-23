New Brunswick election: Gagetown-Petitcodiac
Riding background
The 2013 redistricting process saw a new district created from portions of the Petitcodiac, Grand Lake-Gagetown, Kings East and Albert ridings.
Gagetown-Petitcodiac runs from the boundaries of Ormocto to Moncton along New Brunswick Highway 2.
The riding consists of small municipalities and unincorporated communities.
Candidates
Liberal: Brigitte Noel
Progressive Conservative: Ross Wetmore (incumbent)
NDP: Pending candidate
Green: Marilyn Merritt-Gray
People’s Alliance: Craig Dykeman
KISS N.B. Pending candidate
Independent:
History
2014
Tory candidate Ross Wetmore, the incumbent candidate for the now-defunct Grand Lake-Gagetown, re-offered in the new riding of Gagetown-Petitcodiac.
Wetmore would go on to win the seat, earning 44.5 per cent of the vote, compared to Liberal candidate Barak Stevens’ 33.2 per cent.
2010
Petitcodiac, Grand Lake-Gagetown, Kings East and Albert all voted for PC candidates in 2010.
