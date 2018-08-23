New Brunswick election 2018

August 23, 2018 10:24 am

New Brunswick election: Gagetown-Petitcodiac

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw a new district created from portions of the Petitcodiac, Grand Lake-Gagetown, Kings East and Albert ridings.

Gagetown-Petitcodiac runs from the boundaries of Ormocto to Moncton along New Brunswick Highway 2.

The riding consists of small municipalities and unincorporated communities.

Candidates


Liberal: Brigitte Noel

Progressive Conservative: Ross Wetmore (incumbent)

NDP: Pending candidate

Green: Marilyn Merritt-Gray

People’s Alliance: Craig Dykeman

KISS N.B. Pending candidate

Independent:

History

2014

Tory candidate Ross Wetmore, the incumbent candidate for the now-defunct Grand Lake-Gagetown, re-offered in the new riding of Gagetown-Petitcodiac.

Wetmore would go on to win the seat, earning 44.5 per cent of the vote, compared to Liberal candidate Barak Stevens’ 33.2 per cent.

2010

Petitcodiac, Grand Lake-Gagetown, Kings East and Albert all voted for PC candidates in 2010.

