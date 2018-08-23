New Brunswick election 2018

More
Politics
August 23, 2018 10:22 am

New Brunswick election: Kings Centre

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

Riding background

The riding of Kings Centre and the ridings that helped form it in the 2013 redistricting process have consistently voted for the Progressive Conservatives.

The district includes the western and north-central parts of Kings County, including the Kingston Peninsula and the Town of Grand Bay-Westfield.

Candidates

Liberal: Bill Merrifield

Story continues below

Progressive Conservative: Bill Oliver (incumbent)

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Bruce Dryer

People’s Alliance: Dave Peters

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Kings Centre was the result of the 2013 redistricting process. The new riding took large portions of the former Fundy-River Valley riding as well as sections of the former Hapton-Kings riding.

The two districts had reliably voted for the PCs and did so again in 2014, electing Bill Oliver with 35.7 per cent of the vote.

2010

Jim Parrot flipped the riding of Fundy River Valley for the PCs in 2010 after being elected with 57.5 per cent of the vote. Parrot defeated Liberal incumbent and sitting cabinet minister Jack Keir, who earned 28.8 per cent of the vote.

Bev Harrison, PC incumbent for Hampton Kings, retained her seat in 2010 with 57.5 per cent of the vote. 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News