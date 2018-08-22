Roughriders add wide receiver Kenny Shaw to their practice roster

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added a little more depth to their receiving core.

In an announcement made by the Roughriders front office on Wednesday, wide receiver Kenny Shaw has joined the team’s practice roster.

“He a good route runner, catches the football well, he’s been productive in this league and knows our system, (which) are all important things,” Chris Jones, Roughriders head coach and general manager, said.

Although the 26-year-old has yet to play a game this season, Shaw has had some success in the CFL.

In 2016, Shaw caught for a 1,000 yards with the Toronto Argonauts, the team he broke into the league with in 2015.

The Orlando, Florida native posted just six catches for 66 receiving yards with the Redblacks in 2017, before being released that April.

Shaw battled a knee injury over the past year. Now that he’s healthy, he’s focused on getting back into game shape and regaining his 2016 form.

“In the CFL, everybody knows you can go through four camps, get in the game and be blown. I’m getting my feet back under me and like I said, I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Shaw said.

“I have a lot of faith and I believe in myself.”

Shaw said rehabbing three torn ligaments in his knee wasn’t easy, both mentally and physically, and wants to prove to himself he can still play at a high level.

“That’s where a lot of athletes go wrong. When they try and prove to people what they can do instead of doing it for themselves. Because at the end of the day, you’re your own person and I had to deal with the nine months of rehab,” Shaw said.

After his first practice with the team, he said his knee felt good.

“Yesterday, a training session was also a good test for it. I knew I could run, but I didn’t know if I could get through the two-hour workload Jones had set up,” Shaw said.

“When I got through that, I knew it would take a week or so, but I’ll be back.”

In three seasons in the CFL, Shaw has 83 receptions for 1,070 yards and five touchdowns.