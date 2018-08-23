New Brunswick election: Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West

Blaine Higgs
Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw the creation of a new riding: Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West.

Quick take

Liberal incumbent Rick Doucet should be an easy favourite to win the seat, as he has won with at least 49 per cent of the vote since he was first elected in 2003.

Candidates

Liberal: Rick Doucet (incumbent)

  • Government House Leader, Energy Minister and Fisheries and Agriculture Minister

Progressive Conservative: Andrea Anderson Mason

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Romey Heuff

People’s Alliance: Doug Ellis

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

The 2014 election saw two incumbent MLAs compete against one another in the newly created district.

Liberal candidate Rick Doucet, the incumbent for Charlotte-The Isles ran against Tory candidate Jim “Doc” Parrott, the incumbent from Fundy-River Valley.

Doucet won the race, earning 62.5 per cent of the vote while Parrott earned 25.4 per cent.

2010

Incumbent Rick Doucet retained his seat in Charlotte-The Isles with 51.36 per cent of the vote.  

