Politics
August 22, 2018 6:06 pm
Updated: August 22, 2018 6:18 pm

Quebec Liberals choose 2 new candidates for Jacques-Cartier, Westmount–St.-Louis

Photojournalist  Global News

Greg Kelley speaks after being named as the Liberal Party candidate for the West Island riding of St-Jacques. (Global News)

Voters in Montreal’s West Island riding of Jacques-Cartier will find something familiar with the Quebec Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming provincial election.

His name is Greg Kelley.

He’s the son of outgoing Liberal Member of National Assembly Geoff Kelley, formerly the province’s minister of native affairs, who’s retiring from politics.  Now the junior Kelley hopes to make his own statement.

“Once people get to know me, they’ll know that I’m a different person,” he said, “and I’m part of another generation and I’m part of a new leadership group.  So I think it just comes down to retail politics — getting out there and meeting people.”

Kelley has a masters’ degree in public administration and has worked for the government.  Last year, he was named the province’s Anglophone liaison.

Jacques-Cartier is considered a safe riding for the Liberals, where the party overwhelming defeated the CAQ in the last election.  Residents who spoke to Global News said they don’t mind the son replacing the father.

“As long as you are motivated and stick to it, and [have] some experience, good for you,” said resident Helmut Langeder.

Ray Prévost, another resident, hopes the younger Kelley will do as well as his father.  “If his son does 70 per cent that [his father] did before, he would be a champion. The dad was the best school for the son.”

The other candidate is Jennifer Maccarone, formerly president of the Quebec English School Boards Association, who will run in the riding of Westmount–St.-Louis.  Premier Philippe Couillard said it was a priority to have an Anglophone run in the riding.

Premier Philippe Couillard, centre, introduces new Liberal party candidate for Westmount – St-Louis Jennifer Maccarone, left. (Global News / Phil Carpenter)

“I decided a couple of years ago that we had to be much more active and involved with English-speaking Quebecers,” Couillard said.

Maccarone is replacing MNA Jacques Chagnon, who is also retiring.  She fought against Bill 86, the Liberals’ now-defunct plan to get rid of English school board elections.

There are certain issues that are a priority for her.

“Education is going to be a priority,” she said, “ensuring that minority rights are protected, [as well as] access to health and social services.”

She says she’ll consult with citizens but thinks Anglophones want to be respected.

As for the Premier, he says he wants the province’s Anglophones to be heard.

