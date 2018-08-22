Police identify victims in Tuesday’s fatal head-on collision in Clinton

Huron County OPP have identified the deceased and injured victims following Tuesday’s fatal head on collision in Clinton.

Police, EMS and Central Huron Fire were called to the scene around 2:17 p.m. on Huron Road, east of Front Road.

Police say investigators determined a small passenger car was travelling westbound on Huron Road, when the car crossed over the centre line and collided head-on with an eastbound minivan.

Police say 22-year-old Jonathan Wain, of Central Huron, was the male driver and lone occupant of the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Meanwhile, police say the driver of the minivan, 67-year-old Nancy Phillips and her passenger, 68-year-old John Phillips, both from Clinton, were transported to hospital, where they remain in good condition.

According to police, the two were trapped in their vehicle and had to be freed.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Huron OPP or Crime Stoppers.