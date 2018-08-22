Health unit warns residents after blue-green algae found in Boyd Bay

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has issued a warning for residents in the Boyd Bay area of Lake Muskoka after blue-green algae was found in the water.

The SMDHU received notice from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks on Wednesday that laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the harmful algae.

According to the health unit, some varieties of blue-green algae are capable of producing toxins that can be harmful to humans and animals.

“Wind and water currents can change the location of the algae blooms, which may make the water look blueish-green or like green pea soup or turquoise paint, a caution is therefore being issued around the lake,” the release reads.

The health unit is cautioning residents that exposure to blue-green algae, whether by drinking, swimming, bathing, cooking, or through eating fish caught from the lake, can result in illness. According to health officials, boiling the water will not destroy the toxins and home treatment systems should not be relied on.

According to the health unit, symptoms from consuming algae toxins can include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. However, symptoms can be more serious if large quantities of water are swallowed.

The health unit says they will continue to monitor the lakes.

This news comes less than a week after blue-green algae was found in the Lake Rosseau area.