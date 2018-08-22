Gas leak forces evacuation of homes in Fort Richmond

A gas leak has forced emergency crews to evacuate more than two dozen homes in south Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg said excavation work was being done around Radcliffe Road and Vassar Road in Fort Richmond by a private company in the area when a gas line was hit around 9:45 a.m.

About 25 homes in the area had to be evacuated.

Major gas leak due to construction error. Houses around radcliffe, vassar area have been evaculated. Crews on site say it will take many hours to fix. 10 emergency vehicles on radcliffe alone from what I can see. pic.twitter.com/1U9GNT45d9 — Neighbourhood (@fruhcommunity) August 22, 2018

Manitoba Hydro is on scene working on repairs, but as of now there is no timeline for when the repairs will be completed.

“We are currently doing underground locates so that when our crew starts digging to make repairs they do not hit another gas line or electric/telecommunications cable,” said Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen.

“Once locates done we’ll start digging to repair [the] damaged pipe.”

“Gas is safely venting into atmosphere; there has been no migration of gas to sewers/building basements. We continue to monitor.”

The city expected people would not be allowed back in their homes for at least a few hours.

RELATED: Platoon chief provides update into St. Boniface gas leak