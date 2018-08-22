Suncor restarting Edmonton refinery after power outage stalls production

Suncor Energy Inc. says it is in the process of restarting production at its Edmonton refinery after it was knocked offline by a power outage on Tuesday afternoon.

The company, which owns Petro-Canada stations across Canada, is warning residents near the facility on the eastern outskirts of the provincial capital that they may see more visible flaring as restarting progresses.

READ MORE: AHS monitoring workers after hydrogen sulfide leak at Edmonton refinery: Suncor

Spokeswoman Nicole Fisher says there were no injuries as a result of the power disruption.

Suncor shut down the entire 142,000-barrel-per-day oilsands-fed Edmonton refinery all at once for maintenance for the first time in its 67-year history during the second quarter this year.

READ MORE: Suncor refinery restart to ease Petro-Canada station fuel outages

The maintenance took longer than expected and resulted in fuel supply shortages at some Petro-Canada stations in Western Canada.

Suncor reported its overall refinery crude throughput was 344,100 bpd in the three months ended June 30, down from 435,500 bpd in the year-earlier period, mainly due to maintenance performed at all four of its refineries.