Popular pop-up restaurant coming to Wasagaming

Winnipeg’s renowned pop-up restaurant is taking its food on the road to Riding Mountain National Park.

The town of Wasagaming will host RAW:almond from Sept. 24 – Oct. 14.

“We want to celebrate the harvest of Manitoba,” said Chef Mandel Hitzer.

RAW:almond pairs architects with culinary chefs to create a temporary tasting room. In the past, it has done pop-up restaurants on the frozen Assiniboine River.

Riding Mountain National Park has constructed a fire belt around the town site, so architect Joe Klaturnyk said he’ll be using that scrap wood to construct the building.

“I’m really big on trying to minimize waste,” he said.

RAW:Wasagaming will feature a 20-course meal along the shores of Clear Lake.

READ MORE: Riding Mountain National Park stepping up to keep zebra mussels out

Chef Hitzer said he has dedicated the menu to Manitoba cuisine.

“I’ve been working with forges and farmers over the past couple months learning about products they’re growing right now, or that have grown and they’ve preserved, or that are coming up in the farmers’ fields in September.”

The popular dining experience starts by boarding a boat on the Clear Lake waters and finishes with an evening hike to where the meal will begin.

“It will be a symphony of flavors.”