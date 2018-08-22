Crime
August 22, 2018 11:26 am
Updated: August 22, 2018 12:38 pm

Halton police charge 2 with child trafficking in Burlington

Shiona Thompson

Halton Police lay human trafficking charges involving a child.

Halton Regional Police have charged an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy in connection with a human trafficking case involving a child.

Police found a child at a hotel in Burlington Tuesday. The age of the child has not been released.

The two accused are from Ajax and their names have been withheld. Both are charged with benefiting from sexual services by a person under 18.

The woman is also charged with adult householder permitting prohibited sexual activity.

