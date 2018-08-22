Halton police charge 2 with child trafficking in Burlington

Halton Regional Police have charged an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy in connection with a human trafficking case involving a child.

Police found a child at a hotel in Burlington Tuesday. The age of the child has not been released.

The two accused are from Ajax and their names have been withheld. Both are charged with benefiting from sexual services by a person under 18.

The woman is also charged with adult householder permitting prohibited sexual activity.

A 17 year old male and an 18 year old female from Ajax were arrested on August 21, 2018 in relation to a human trafficking investigation involving a child under 18. Media Release: https://t.co/xPlymLO0mS^ao pic.twitter.com/rZQeQHeb0V — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 22, 2018

