Edmonton joins startup program focused on solving city issues

Edmonton has joined a startup that aims to improve services and better serve residents.

The city of Edmonton is one of the first municipalities to join Startup In Residence (STIR) – a 16-week program that connects government agencies and startups to create technology for civic challenges.

“The program will help us find innovative solutions to some of the challenges we face as a municipality while tapping into the talent, knowledge and creativity of our local technology sector,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

Some of STIR’s past projects include instituting smart sensors on trash cans and the development of a chatbot interface that matches volunteers to emergency response efforts.

Since the program was first piloted in San Francisco in 2014, it has expanded to more than 30 communities across North America.

“Participating in STIR is a chance for us to strengthen our already vibrant startup community and foster a more entrepreneurial spirit within our organization,” Iveson said.

“It will also allow us learn about new trends in open data, procurement and civic technology to make us operate more efficiently and better serve Edmontonians.”

The city said it will find 60-80 challenges that potentially can be solved through the program, which will be posted on Sept. 25. The city is asking startups to register online.