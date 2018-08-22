Cannabis store held up in Tyendinaga Territory, say police

Police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a Tyendinaga Territory cannabis shop with a knife on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man wearing a disguise entered Mohawk Medibles sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Security footage from Mohawk Medibles shows a man wearing a black hoodie and what seems to be nylon over his face. He was also carrying a black briefcase.

According to Tyendinaga police, the man stole an unknown amount of cash and merchandise, then fled in a minivan, going eastbound down Highway 2.

The recent robbery has caught the attention of the owner of a neighbouring cannabis store who says he is constantly pouring funds into his store’s security to ensure robberies do not occur.

The list of security measures 420 Legacy has implemented includes; cameras in most corners of the interior and exterior of the building, electric gates and fences, padlocks on each door, concrete walls where the product is stored in vaults, and a security team who is on surveillance 24 hours each day.

The owner of Mohawk Medibles says by watching the surveillance footage of the suspect, he is easily identifiable if he was standing in a lineup. The police investigation is still ongoing.

#Deseronto 45 Dundas St. Robbery. Male Entered Store With Knife. Demanded Cash & Marijuana.OPP Searching For Suspect Driving What's Believed To Be Gray Mini Van. Last Reported North Bound. (No Current Reports Of Injuries) pic.twitter.com/02vLczLVEd — Scan-Quinte (@scanquinte) August 21, 2018