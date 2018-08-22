Motorcycle Crash
August 22, 2018 6:43 am

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole in Winnipeg

One man is dead after police say his motorcycle veered off the road and crashed into a pole Tuesday evening.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Park Lane Avenue and King Edward Street.

Investigators were on scene until around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Surrounding roads were reopened after investigators left.

Police haven’t released the age of the man who died.

Crash
edwards street
Motorcycle Crash
park lane avenue
Police
winnipeg

