Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole in Winnipeg
One man is dead after police say his motorcycle veered off the road and crashed into a pole Tuesday evening.
The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Park Lane Avenue and King Edward Street.
Investigators were on scene until around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. Surrounding roads were reopened after investigators left.
Police haven’t released the age of the man who died.
