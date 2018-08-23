Decision Quebec: A look at Quebec Liberal Party of 2018

After nearly 15 consecutive years in power, the ruling Quebec Liberals are vying for a second mandate as the province’s next government under the leadership of Philippe Couillard.

As part of its strategy, the Quebec Liberal Party has sought to bring in a wave of new candidates in the lead-up to the official campaign launch on August 23.

The renewal, as touted by Couillard, has also led to some long-term politicians being turfed from the party and a slew of resignations from longtime MNAs.

READ MORE: Quebec Liberals gear up for campaign with more women candidates, younger caucus

The premier said his team is still united, but he has admitted it will be a tight race against the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

Here is what you need to know about the Quebec Liberal Party ahead of the 2018 provincial election.

Slogan

The Quebec Liberal Party’s 2018 election campaign slogan is the longest of the four parties.

It is “Pour faciliter la vie des Québécois” or “To facilitate the lives of Quebecers.”

Party leader

Philippe Couillard, who was elected as premier in April 2014, is seeking a second term as head of the province this October.

The native of Montreal was born on June 26, 1957.

Before joining the political sphere, Couillard was a neurosurgeon at hospitals in Montreal, Sherbrooke and Saudi Arabia. He also worked as a university professor and sat on various committees in Canada and abroad.

After leaving the field of medicine, he was first elected to power in 2003 as a Liberal MNA for Mount Royal and re-elected in Jean-Talon in 2007. Couillard served as minister of health and social services until he resigned in 2008.

In 2012, Couillard returned to politics to succeed former premier Jean Charest. After the Parti Québécois ousted the Liberals from power, Couillard won the leadership race and became leader of the Quebec Liberals in May 2013.

The new head of the Quebec Liberal Party ran in Roberval, one of the most rural ridings in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, in 2014.

With the Liberals sweeping a majority, he became the 31st premier of Quebec on April 7, 2014.

WATCH: Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard speaks to Global’s Jamie Orchard about the upcoming provincial election campaign