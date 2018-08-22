Scott Thompson: Catholic Church continues denial, inability to change its ‘evil’ ways

How could anyone put their organization, religious or otherwise, above the brutal sexual abuse of young children?

How can one believe in something so strongly to turn a blind eye to the tortuous sexual assault of a young child?

That is what the Catholic Church has been doing for years. Their reaction is to keep it quiet, transfer the person in question and pay off anyone who must be silenced.

How many more examples do we need?

It’s as if the clergy has always been a safe home for pedophiles, and now we’re just talking about it openly.

Why have these predators been allowed to abuse under a cloak of secrecy and religion? Why have more not been prosecuted?

Why is the Church leadership not calling out these trusted criminals by name and providing help to victims instead of a coverup that preserves their reputation?

That means more than an acknowledgment from the Pope of the day recognizing that this is bad behaviour.

The Catholic Church has not accepted or paid restitution for their majority role in the Canadian residential school system, why would this be any different?

Follow the money.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.